In yet another e-commerce fraud, a man ordered a camera lens worth Rs 90,000 from Amazon but was surprisingly duped by the platform. Arun Kumar Meher, victim of the online fraud, complained about the lens box being opened and filled with a packet of quinoa seeds inside. Calling the incident ‘a big scam,’ he tagged the e-commerce company Amazon along with Appario Retail, a seller that deals in electrical and electronic equipment on the platform. He pleaded for the issue to be resolved as soon as possible.

Meher posted the order details along with the issue on the microblogging site. He jotted down the details on a page kept beside the Sigma lens box. As outlined, the user ordered a Sigma 24-70Mm F/2.8 Full Frame Lens from Amazon on 5 July. In addition, he also provided details about the account holder’s name and order ID.

Check out the post:

Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap. pic.twitter.com/oED7DG18mn — Arun Kumar Meher (@arunkmeher) July 6, 2023

The post was shared on Twitter a few days ago, and it has amassed over 1.3 lakh views.

According to Meher, Amazon reached out and said that they are currently investigating the case. He shared a post, the caption read: “Amazon says they are investigating the case, but how come this happened in the first place? This is totally unacceptable. Please solve it asap and send me the lens I ordered or refund my money.”

Check out the post:

@amazonIN @amazon is saying they are investigating the case, but how come this happened in the first place. This is totally unacceptable, please solve it asap and send me the lens I ordered or refund my money. — Arun Kumar Meher (@arunkmeher) July 6, 2023

Several users commented on the post:

A tech-geek while expressing concern, wrote: “A standard should be put in place for high value items.” He also pointed towards Amazon’s strict no opening and return policy.

I think that this should be standard in case of high value items. Amazon doesn't allow opening the box until the delivery has been taken by customer. After which it is the customer's headache if the product has some issues. On top of that, their return policy is weird. I had a… — Vaibhav Gadodia (@whoisvaibhav) July 13, 2023

“The same happened to me last year. Ordered a sigma 150-600 lens. They didn’t even bother with the Sigma case. Just sent me a sewing machine,” wrote another.

Same happened to me last year. Ordered a sigma 150-600 lens. They didn't even bother with the Sigma case. Just sent me a sewing machine — Girija Panigrahi (@PanigrahiGirija) July 13, 2023

Amazon replied: “We’d like to help you with this. Please reach out to us via DM.”

We get you're upset. We'd like to help you with this, please reach out to us via DM. We will do our best to assist. Further, please don’t provide your order/account details over DM as we consider them to be personal information. -Abdul https://t.co/0DYU4KXlMM — Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 13, 2023

The event came to light days after a user ordered an Apple Watch Series 8 worth Rs 50,900 from Amazon but received a fake ‘Fit-Life’ watch. Through her post, the woman warned people to never order from Amazon. She further acknowledged that Amazon Help refused to provide aid despite several calls.