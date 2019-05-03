Man lynched in Bihar's Araria on suspicion of cattle theft; police say victim was accused of same crime in past, register case

Araria: A 44-year-old man was lynched to death in this district of Bihar over suspicion of cattle theft, police said Thursday.

The incident took place in Dak Haripur village falling under Robertsganj police station area, they said.

Mahesh Yadav was caught hold of by the locals who alleged that he was trying to steal cattle along with his two associates. He was beaten to death, Shiv Sharan Sah, SHO, Robertsganj said.

The officer said the deceased, a resident of another village in the district, had been previously involved in a number of incidents of cattle theft.

A case has been registered in connection with the lynching and investigations are on, he added.

