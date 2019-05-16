Man killed in midnight firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah for cow vigilantism; curfew imposed in valley

Bhaderwah: Curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah Valley on Thursday following violent protests triggered by the killing of a person in a firing incident, police said. While officials were trying to ascertain the reason behind the firing incident, relatives of the deceased Nayeem alleged he was a victim of cow vigilantism, police said.

However, the other side involved in the incident said they opened fire after they found the two men roaming under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday night, police said. Soon after the incident, the family of the deceased attacked the Bhaderwah police station, damaged five vehicles and set afire a three-wheeler, they said. Police used batons and teargas to quell the mob.

"One person with the name of Nayeem was coming from Chatergala side. When he reached a spot near Nalti area, he was killed and another person received splinter injuries (in firing)", IGP Jammu Zone, MK Sinha told PTI. "The situation is tense but under control. Curfew has been imposed in the town", IGP said.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the firing incident while seven others have been detained for questioning. Internet services have been blocked in the district. Bhaderwah is a communally sensitive district.

