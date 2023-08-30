A man was killed and another injured after five youths on two-wheelers opened unprovoked firing at them before fleeing the spot in North Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, the police said on Wednesday.

Police said the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Harpreet Gill, adding that he was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was declared dead.

The incident took place at around 11.37 pm on Tuesday, they added.

The injured, identified as Govind Singh, is currently undergoing treatment at the LNJP hospital, the police said.

According to an India TV report, citing police, the two were travelling on a bike near Subhash Vihar in the Bhajanpura area when the assailants on scooty and bike intercepted them. They opened fire at them before fleeing the spot, the police added.

Police said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway.

CCTV footage in the area is being scanned by police, they added.

Meanwhile, expressing shock at the incident, Harpreet’s uncle Akshay said that he had no enmity with anyone.

“He was shot in his head. I don’t know why this happened. He had no enmity with anyone. I have requested the police to check the CCTV visuals…,” said Akshay.

With inputs from agencies