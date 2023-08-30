Man killed, another injured after unknown assailants open fire in Delhi's Bhajanpura
A man was killed and another injured after five youths on two-wheelers opened unprovoked firing at them before fleeing the spot in North Delhi's Bhajanpura area, the police said on Wednesday
A man was killed and another injured after five youths on two-wheelers opened unprovoked firing at them before fleeing the spot in North Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, the police said on Wednesday.
Police said the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Harpreet Gill, adding that he was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was declared dead.
The incident took place at around 11.37 pm on Tuesday, they added.
#WATCH | Delhi | A 36-year-old man – Harpreet Gill – shot dead in Subhash Vihar, Bhajanpura and another man injured and admitted to a hospital after five youths on two-wheelers opened unprovoked firing at them before fleeing the spot. CCTV footage in the area are being scanned.… pic.twitter.com/EzuzvqX6at
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023
The injured, identified as Govind Singh, is currently undergoing treatment at the LNJP hospital, the police said.
According to an India TV report, citing police, the two were travelling on a bike near Subhash Vihar in the Bhajanpura area when the assailants on scooty and bike intercepted them. They opened fire at them before fleeing the spot, the police added.
Police said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway.
CCTV footage in the area is being scanned by police, they added.
Meanwhile, expressing shock at the incident, Harpreet’s uncle Akshay said that he had no enmity with anyone.
“He was shot in his head. I don’t know why this happened. He had no enmity with anyone. I have requested the police to check the CCTV visuals…,” said Akshay.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Arvind Kejriwal sacks Delhi government's senior official accused of raping, impregnating friend's minor daughter
Deputy director in the Women and Child Development (WCD) department in the Delhi government has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter several times and impregnating her
'Be like Neeraj Chopra, win hearts not challans': Delhi Police's creative X post on road safety
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the police wrote, "Be like Neeraj Chopra. Win hearts, not challans." The post further added, "To drivers and riders, you are not Neeraj's javelin, and crossing the white lines will not get you points or medals."
Who is Premoday Khakha, the Delhi govt officer accused of raping friend’s teen daughter?
Premoday Khakha is a deputy director in the Delhi government’s women and child development department. He has been accused of repeatedly raping his friend’s teenage daughter over a five-month period and getting her pregnant. Khakha’s wife has been charged with giving the survivor abortion pills