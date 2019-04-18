Man hurls shoes at BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao during press conference at party headquarters in Delhi

Chaos at Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) headquarters in Delhi as a man hurled shoes at BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference on Thursday.

#WATCH Delhi: Shoe hurled at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at BJP HQs .More details awaited pic.twitter.com/7WKBWbGL3r — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

It was not immediately clear why the person, who identified himself as a doctor by profession, threw the shoes. As soon as GVL Narasimha Rao started speaking, the man suddenly stood up and hurled a shoe at him. The BJP workers and security guards immediately took him away from the conference hall.

The man, who hurled the shoe, has been detained. He has been taken to IP State Police Station where cops are interrogating him.

According to Financial Express, Rao and Bhupendra Yadav were addressing the media and criticised the Congress for defaming Hindus by foisting "false cases" on Hindutva activists, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

The BJP had on Wednesday fielded Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal parliamentary seat against veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

