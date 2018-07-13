Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Man holds 30-year-old woman hostage in Bhopal; claims he loves her and wants to marry her

India FP Staff Jul 13, 2018 17:46:04 IST

A man took a 30-year-old woman hostage inside a flat in Bhopal on Friday and said he would only free her if she confesses her love for him and agrees to marry him.

According to ANI, the man threatened the police when they tried to enter the house. Sub-Inspector GS Rajput was quoted as saying by NDTV that he saw the woman covered in blood, and that he too was attacked with a scissor by the man.

The accused has been identified as Rohit, who hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He is a small-time model in Mumbai. He claimed that he met the woman, originally from Bhopal, in Mumbai during a modelling assignment. According to the police, the woman has been held hostage for over 10 hours.

The accused has been communicating with police through video-call and has a country-made pistol and a pair of scissors in his possession. He threatened to kill the girl and himself if the police try to barge into the house.

The accused has released a video clip in which the woman is seen lying on a bed and there is blood on the floor, Hindustan Times reports.

According to India Today, the woman's family had lodged a complaint in January this year against the accused. He had been arrested in April in this connection.

Efforts to rescue the woman are currently underway.


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 17:46 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores