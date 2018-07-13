Man holds 30-year-old woman hostage in Bhopal; claims he loves her and wants to marry her

A man took a 30-year-old woman hostage inside a flat in Bhopal on Friday and said he would only free her if she confesses her love for him and agrees to marry him.

According to ANI, the man threatened the police when they tried to enter the house. Sub-Inspector GS Rajput was quoted as saying by NDTV that he saw the woman covered in blood, and that he too was attacked with a scissor by the man.

The accused has been identified as Rohit, who hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He is a small-time model in Mumbai. He claimed that he met the woman, originally from Bhopal, in Mumbai during a modelling assignment. According to the police, the woman has been held hostage for over 10 hours.

MP: Man has held a girl hostage at her house in Bhopal. Police say 'He claims he loves her & wants to marry. He had asked us for a stamp paper & mobile charger. When we tried to barge in, he threatened us. We saw the girl, she was covered in blood.' Cops are trying to rescue her. pic.twitter.com/sxbvYPl9Fz — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2018

The accused has been communicating with police through video-call and has a country-made pistol and a pair of scissors in his possession. He threatened to kill the girl and himself if the police try to barge into the house.

The accused has released a video clip in which the woman is seen lying on a bed and there is blood on the floor, Hindustan Times reports.

According to India Today, the woman's family had lodged a complaint in January this year against the accused. He had been arrested in April in this connection.

Efforts to rescue the woman are currently underway.