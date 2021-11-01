Man harasses dog and gets attacked by cow; social media calls it 'instant karma'; watch viral video here

As the video broke the internet, many users expressed their displeasure at the person who was filming the video, but did not try to stop the man torturing the dog

Many individuals believe that evil deeds will result in some form of retribution. Something similar took place recently, when, in a bizarre turn of events, a man harassing a dog was set upon by a cow.

The 15-second clip, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, has gone viral on social media, with over 1.5 lakh views till date.

The clip shows the man repeatedly harassing the dog by pulling it up by its neck. As the animal howls in pain, the man keeps on pulling him up. Suddenly, a cow interrupts the scene by running over and pushing the dog away from the man. The cow then attacks the man, making him writhe in pain.

As the video broke the Internet, several people took to social media to express their opinions. Many users registered their displeasure at the person who was filming the video, but did not step in to stop the man torturing the dog.

Many people on social media saw the video as an example of “instant karma”.

Others praised the cow for understanding the pain of another animal and stepping in to protect it.

This is not the only case of animals attacking human beings, due to some wrongdoing on part of the people, that has gone viral on social media that has gone viral. Last year, a video, shared by Nanda once again, showed an elephant charging towards a motorbike, forcing the riders to flee the scene.

The incident showed the jumbo charging towards the bike after the men had ignored the warnings of the forest department to not cross the road. According to reports, the elephant was walking with a calf besides it and became aggressive on seeing the humans. It charged towards the bike, forcing the humans to abandon it and run away.

As the two men run fled the scene, the elephant lost interest in chasing them and re-joined its herd.