Man gets stuck behind ATM during theft attempt in Tamil Nadu, gets rescued by police

In an amusing case, a man who tried to rob an ATM got stuck behind the machine in Tamil Nadu. After his attempt at ATM theft went wrong, he was rescued by the police before being arrested.

The man has been identified as M Upendra Roy of East Champaran district in Bihar. He is a guest worker who was allegedly in an inebriated state during the attempt. The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday, 5 August inside a privately-owned ATM machine which is situated in Aniyapuram, in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, Roy attempted to remove the plywood attached to the wall behind the ATM, after which he managed to reach the back of the machine.

However, when he tried to break open the ATM machine with a stone, the noise attracted and alerted the people passing by. They immediately informed the police who rushed to the spot and were shocked to see Roy stuck between the ATM and the wall.

During the investigation, the police got to know that the accused is a worker at a poultry feed unit in Parali. Also, on the unfortunate day, he tried to break open the ATM machine and steal cash. Currently, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Roy was later produced before a judicial magistrate and then remanded in judicial custody, News18 reported. He was also lodged in Namakkal sub-jail.

During the pandemic, there have been many such cases where people have tried to rob or robbed an ATM after losing their jobs.