Man found dead with deep neck injuries in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, probe on

A man was found dead with deep injuries on his neck at a house in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, police said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Alfaf Washim, a resident of Jamia Nagar, they added.

“Crime teams from FSL Rohini and local police visited the crime scene and CCTV footages are being checked to find out any clue,” said police.

According to the information gathered from his relatives, Washim had left his house at around 11:00 am on Wednesday, police said.

“The cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem examination. Further investigation in the matter is on,” added the police.

This the second case of ‘murder’ in Delhi within 48 hours. On Tuesday, a man was shot dead and another injured after unknown assailants opened fire at them in North Delhi’s Bhajanpura area.

The victim, identified as Harpreet Gill, was a resident of the Bhajanpura area, police said.

The injured, identified as Govind Singh, who is also from Bhajapura area, is currently undergoing treatment at the Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP), they added.

According to the police, the two were travelling on a motorbike near Subhash Vihar in the Bhajanpura when the assailants intercepted them. They opened fire at them before fleeing the spot, the police added.

Meanwhile, police have made first arrest in the Bhajanpura murder case.

“One of the accused was apprehended near Signature Bridge at about 2 am. The hunt to nab the other four accused is on,” said police.

