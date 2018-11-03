'Man-eater' tigress Avni killed in Maharashtra's Yavatmal after 3-month chase that included drones, trackers, elephants

After nearly three months of search which involved drones, elephants and expert shooters, tigress Avni (T1) believed to be responsible for the deaths of 13 people over the last two years, was killed in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Friday.

Avni was shot by Asgar Ali, son of Hyderabad-based controversial private marksman Shafat Ali Khan, who was hired by the forest department to kill the tigress. There is however, no update on her two cubs.

Meanwhile, Avni's killing has drawn sharp criticism from animal rights activists including those who had filed a petition to save Avni. Sarita Subhramaniam of Earth Brigade Foundation, one of the key petitioners in Avni's case said, "We demand resignation of the forest minister and suspension of the PCCF for orchestrating this fake encounter of Tigress T-1/ Avni."

According to reports, in September, the Supreme Court had said that the tigress should be shot on sight, prompting a flurry of online petitions.

For about three months, 150 ground personnel, elephants and so-called expert trackers and shooters were on a quest to find Avni.

The forest department conducted the search with the help of trap cameras, drones, sniffer dogs and a hang-glider along with a team of forest department officials in the vicinity of the Tippeshwar Tiger Sanctuary.

In September, the Maharashtra forest department had claimed that the six-year-old tigress, along with two of her cubs, had consumed 60 percent of a human corpse, which led to the decision of declaring her as a "man-eater". Reportedly, Avni had claimed at least 9 lives till September.

On 11 September, a Supreme Court bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta had heard petitions challenging the Bombay High Court’s decision which gave the forest department a go-ahead to implement its order to tranquillise or shoot the tigress.

The bench had refused to interfere with the high court decision, saying that the forest department would be bound by their own order to tranquillise her first and, in case of failure, shoot her.

With inputs from Ankita Virmani