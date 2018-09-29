Man crashes Jaguar into divider on Yamuna Expressway after leaning out to spit pan masala, succumbs to injuries

A property dealer was hospitalised with severe injuries after he rammed his speeding Jaguar into the divider on a highway in Greater Noida, police said on Friday. He later succumbed to his injures at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

The incident took place at 'Zero Point' on the Yamuna Expressway around 7 pm on Thursday, police said, while adding that he was alone in the car.

The victim, Prashant Kasana (27), a native of Kasana area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, lives in Alpha 1 sector of Greater Noida, officials said.

A private security guard who witnessed the accident said, "The car was coming at a high speed. It must have been around 120 kmph. Suddenly, the driver peeped his head out to spit gutkha/pan masala, and lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into the divider."

"I rushed to the spot and with the help of another passerby, who was in a Scorpio, and rushed him to a hospital," the guard, Mahaveer, said.

Kasana was first taken to Kailash Hospital and a hospital spokesperson told The Times of India that he was kept on ventilator since he had received a serious head injury and a fracture in the arm. Kasana's parents later shifted him to Apollo Hospital.

Apollo Hospital spokesperson was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "The victim was admitted to our hospital on Thursday night in a critical state. He was under constant observation and despite our best efforts, he breathed his last on Friday evening."

According to senior police officials, no complaint was registered in the case but a PCR had reached the spot for basic probe.

