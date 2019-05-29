Man booked, admitted to GTB Hospital after exchange of fire in North East Delhi; suspect was involved in several robbery cases

New Delhi: A man involved allegedly in several dacoities and robbery cases was arrested after an exchange of fire near the Khajuri flyover in North East Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Rohtash Chauhan — a resident of Mukund Vihar in Karawal Nagar. According to the police, among others, the accused was involved in 2011 dacoity at Muthoot Finance and another case of robbery at Sunlight Colony.

On 28 August last year, he along with his associate Dhoom Singh, Gautam Ghish and Dinesh robbed a cash agent of Rs 18 Lakh from near IP Park at Sunlight Colony area, police said. "An exchange of fire took place on Tuesday at about 11 pm near Garhi Mendu underpass near Khajuri flyover between the police team and Rohtash," PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said.

The bullet fired by Rohtash hit the bulletproof jacket worn by a constable of the special cell team, he said. Rohtash fired three rounds from his pistol while police team fired eight rounds in retaliation.

The arrest was made following a tip-off that the accused would come to meet his associate Dhoom Singh near Khajuri Khas flyover. When police fired in self-defence, one of the bullets hit the right hand of the accused. He was immediately taken to the GTB Hospital for medical treatment, the senior officer said.

Rohtash has earlier been involved in five cases of dacoity, robbery and attempt to murder. He was involved in a robbery and murder case at MS Park Police Station in 2011 in which he robbed 10 lakhs from a recovery agent and killed him. He was also involved in dacoity case of Muthoot Finance in Pandav Nagar in 2011. He along with his associates had robbed nine kg gold and Rs 1.5 lakhs, the DCP said.

He remained in jail for two and a half years. A non-bailable warrant was issued against the accused in armed robbery case of Sunlight Colony by a city court, he added.