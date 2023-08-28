Man bludgeons live-in partner to death with pressure cooker in Bengaluru, arrested

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner by smashing her head with a pressure cooker in Karnataka, police said on Monday.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Mico Layout Police Station area, they added.

The accused has been identified as Vaishnav (24) and the victim Devi (24), both hailing from Kerala.

“A few days ago, he (the accused) had some suspicions about the woman (deceased). They used to fight over it. Yesterday, the same thing happened. They fought and he hit her with a pressure cooker. We have registered a case of murder. We have also arrested him and the interrogation is on,” said CK Baba, DCP South-East division, Bengaluru City Police.

Police said the duo had been in a live-in relationship for the past three years and were staying in a rented apartment in south Bangalore.

According to the initial information cited by local publications, Vaishnav suspected that Devi had an affair. On Saturday evening, the duo argued over the matter and in a fit of rage, Vaishnav allegedly attacked Devi with a pressure cooker and she died on the spot.

Vaishnav, who works as a marketing executive with a local firm, was on the run and was nabbed over the weekend. Devi worked as a sales executive at a private firm.

According to The Hindu report, the family members of the duo were aware of the constant spats between the two and had even tried to pacify the two on several occasions. According to reports, the two were supposed to get married soon.

With inputs from agencies