Man attempts suicide at Delhi's Karol Bagh metro station; under observation for head injury

India Press Trust of India Jul 09, 2018 16:22:12 IST

New Delhi: A 23-year-old civil services aspirant allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Karol Bagh Metro Station on Monday morning, the police said.

"The incident took place at 9.30 am on the Blue Line when the man allegedly jumped in front of a Noida-bound metro as the train was approaching the platform, a senior officer said.

Representational image. PTI

The man sustained a head injury and is presently kept under observation at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

According to the police the man, a resident of Mumbai, was preparing for Civil Services and was living with his friend in East Delhi's Nirman Vihar.

"There was a case of attempted suicide at Karol Bagh Metro Station as the train approached a platform, heading towards Noida at 9.30 am," a senior DMRC official said.

"Service were briefly affected," he added.


