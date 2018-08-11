You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Man arrested for raping 11-year-old niece in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district

India Press Trust of India Aug 11, 2018 17:37:32 IST

Sidhi: A minor girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district when her mother had gone to visit a temple, police said on Saturday.

File image of Madhya Pradesh police. Reuters

File image of Madhya Pradesh police. Reuters

The incident happened on Friday in a village under Churhat police station limits and the accused had been arrested, an official informed.

The 11-year-old girl's mother had gone to visit a temple and had asked her brother, who was at home at the time, to take care of the minor, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Mishra told PTI on Saturday. "The accused raped the minor and she narrated her ordeal when her mother returned home late Friday evening. The accused had left for his home by then," he said.

The victim's parents lodged a police complaint after which the man was arrested and charged for rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official informed.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 17:37 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores