Man arrested for alleged rape of tourist in North Goa resort

A man hailing from Gujarat has been apprehended by Goa police on charges of reportedly assaulting a female tourist at a resort in Assonora village in North Goa.

According to an official statement today, the incident occurred on August 23rd. The arrested individual, identified as Laxman Shiyar, aged 47, was also visiting Goa as a tourist.

Authorities disclosed that the victim and the accused had crossed paths during a flight and subsequently developed an acquaintance.

During their interaction, the man acquired the woman’s contact number and maintained communication with her over the phone, as informed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi.

Earlier this week, both the woman and the man independently journeyed to Goa. On the 23rd of August, the man called the woman and urged her to come to the resort where he was lodging in Assonora.

His pretext was to showcase the facilities available at the resort. The Deputy Superintendent further quoted the woman’s complaint, detailing that upon her arrival at the resort, the accused guided her to his room where he allegedly assaulted her. He also purportedly used threats to dissuade her from disclosing the incident.

In response to the complaint, police units were assembled, and the suspect was apprehended in Thivim village near Mapusa town, situated in North Goa.

Notably, the police refrained from divulging the age of the victim.

Assonora village is positioned approximately 40 km away from Panaji.