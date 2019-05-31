Man accused of killing Smriti Irani's close aide arrested in Amethi, admitted to hospital after being injured in police encounter

Amethi: The main accused in the killing of a close aide of Amethi MP Smriti Irani was arrested Friday following an encounter with police in Amethi, officials said.

Wasim was held in Shalhapur area under the Jamo police station area on Thursday night, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daya Ram said. With this, all the five accused in the case have been arrested, he said.

Wasim has suffered gunshot injuries and has been admitted to a community health centre, the ASP said, adding the Jamo police station in-charge also suffered minor injuries in the gunfight. A case was registered against five people for killing Surendra Singh.

Ramchandra, Dharmanath, Naseem, and Golu were arrested earlier. Ramchandra is a member of the kshetra panchayat and also a local Congress leader, the police said.

Singh, 50, a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on 25 May. He was referred to a Lucknow hospital but succumbed to injuries during treatment.