Mamata vs Centre Updates: ‘SC order our moral victory,’ both TMC, BJP claim vindication as court orders Rajeev Kumar to appear before CBI

Mamata vs Centre Latest Updates: The BJP on Tuesday projected the apex court order directing Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to make himself available before the CBI as a blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal and a moral victory for the investigating agency.
However, the Trinamool government in West Bengal also hailed the court's order as a vindication of its stand. Mamata said that they had never said they won't cooperate with the CBI, but her opposition was to the manner in which CBI swooped down on Kumar's residence. She said that the court ordering that no coercive action can be taken against Kumar was a vindication of her stance.
Both Houses of Parliament saw disruption over the so called CBI versus Mamata issue. While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus, minutes after it met for the day, the Lok Sabha proceedings were put off till noon.
CBI has alleged that some firms under investigation in ponzi scheme scams have been making huge contributions to the ruling Trinamool Congress' campaign funds. However, Mamata rubbished the charged stating, "CBI has to prove this else I will file defamation (case)."
The Kolkata Police, which is locked in a bitter tussle with the CBI, wanted information on the "investigation plan" of the agency officials, who were detained for a few hours at a city police station, CBI officials seeking anonymity have told PTI. The Kolkata Police, which is locked in a bitter tussle with the CBI, wanted information on the "investigation plan" of the agency officials, who were detained for a few hours at a city police station, the CBI officials claimed.
The Supreme Court has said that it may require personal appearance of West Bengal chief secretary, Deputy General of Police, West Bengal, Kolkata Police COmmissioner Rajeev Kumar on 20 February. However, this will become clear only on 19 February, as the Supreme Court secretary will inform the concerned persons whether their presence will be required in court or not.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has welcomed the SC order on Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar. Saying it is a "victory of the people", Mamata said our stand has been vindicated.
The Supreme Court of India has set 20th February as the next date of hearing in the case. For now, the court has asked Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to fully cooperate with the CBI in the investigation, while it has sent notices to the Kolkata Police and west Bengal government in the contempt case.
After the hearing of CBI's plea in Supreme Court began on Tuesday, the top court directed Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to co-operate with the CBI investigation. An additional affidavit by CBI in the Supreme Court claims that Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar and SIT of the West Bengal government shielded chit fund firms like those by Saradha and Rose Valley groups, which gave huge contributions to the TMC.
Taking a stand contradictory to Congress party's high command over the CBI controversy, West Bengal state party president Somen Mitra today asked why Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar is avoiding interrogation by the central investigating agency in the chit fund scam
News reports suggest that the CBI will file some secret documents in court that show that Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar suppressed evidence on the ponzi scheme scam while he was heading the SIT on the case.
Union minister Arun Jaitley, who is away on a sick leave, penned a blog post to comment on the supposed CBI versus Mamata war. Criticising the West Bengal chief minister, Jaitlye wrote, "Mamata Banerjee’s disproportionate over-reaction to the CBI wanting to interrogate the Kolkata Police chief has flagged several issues for a public discourse. The most important being that a Kleptocrat’s Club now aspires to capture the reigns of India."
CBI's interim application regarding the Saradha scam that has caused a political upheaval in the nation will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court at 10.30 am.
The plea, which specifically named Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, seeks directions to the West Bengal government and state police to cooperate with its investigation of the Saradha chit fund cases. The agency alleged that Kumar wilfully failed to respond to CBI summons and has not been cooperating in the investigation. The CBI has also separately filed a contempt case against the West Bengal administration, for failing to follow the apex court's directions in the Saradha chit fund scam case.
The proceedings of the case will be watched closely as the multi-faceted controversy has kicked up a massive political storm. The seriousness of the issue can be gauged from the fact that CBI had contemplated moving the Supreme Court on Sunday night itself when the West Bengal Police detained CBI officials, who made a surprise visit at Kumar's residence in order to interrogate him. In retaliation. The police also laid siege to the residence of CBI's Joint Director in Kolkata. The CBI only decided to wait toll Monday due to paucity of documents and the fact that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had returned late night from an official visit to Amravati.
"Initially, there was a discussion among the concerned officials in the CBI to move the apex court last night itself but it was decided to wait till Monday morning," he told the bench. Further, he said paucity of documents was also coming in the way to draft the applications. "When we drafted the interim applications yesterday, we did not have our records. It was under the seige of police. We got the records today only," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said on Monday, when the plea was filed.
The Solicitor General told the bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Khanna, that the CBI sleuths who were taken into the custody of the West Bengal Police were later released.
He said CBI officials had gone to the residence of the Kolkata Police Commissioner in connection with the probe in the Saradha scam.
Mehta said "extraordinary situation" developed on Sunday in which CBI officials were arrested in Kolkata and its joint director and his family were kept hostage. He said the need for filing urgent applications arose as the top police officials of the West Bengal Police are also sitting on a dharna along with a political party in Kolkata.
Democracy in peril in West Bengal in peril, says Keshav Prasad Maurya
"I feel that in West Bengal democracy is in peril. Someone occupying a constitutional post is violating the federal structure of the country. This certainly does not augur well for the democracy of the country," Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was quoted by PTI.
Our fight is against govt's attempt to discredit autonomous bodies, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Centre of "settling scores with the opposition after interfering in autonomous bodies." Talking to reporters outside Parliament, Kharge said: "We are fighting against those elements. It is not about an individual, an officer or a party, we are fighting against govt's attempt to discredit autonomous bodies," reported ANI.
BJP, TMC both hail SC order as moral win
CBI alleges tainted firms donated funds to TMC; West Bengal CM says prove charge or face defamation
SC orders Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar to face CBI in Shillong; Mamata spins it off as moral win
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agency in connection with the Saradha chit fund case. The court, however, also said that no coercive steps should be taken against Kumar. The court also said that the questioning should be done at a neutral place.
However, Mamata Banerjee said that she was much obliged by the court's order claiming that it was a moral win for her.
Rajeev Kumar's persecution nothing but political vendetta, claims Mamata
Mamata Banerjee said that the tussle between CBI and Kolkata police commissioner was nothing but political vendetta. "I am not pleading for Rajeev Kumar, I am pleading for millions of people of this country," she said.
Ravi Shankar Prasad says SC order is a moral victory of CBI
Welcoming the SC order, Ravi Shankar Prasad says, “Lakhs of small investor were looted and cheated in Saradha scam. Why is Mamata ji silent on this? Why other political parties are silent? Today is a great moral victory of the CBI.
CBI officials claim Kolkata Police wanted to dig out agency's probe plan
Parliament proceedings disrupted over CBI row; LS adjourned till noon, RS to reconvene at 2 pm
West Bengal chief secretary, DGP, Kolkata Police chief may be summoned in court on 20 February
Meanwhile... uproar over CBI issue disrupts Lok Sabha proceedings
My andolan against politics of fear spread by Modi, says Modi
"Only people are powerful, only janta is big boss. I am grateful to my countrymen but the Narendra Modi government is playing a divisive politics. It is a jan andolan, it is not TMC andolan. For every little thing, they scare us with arrests. Is this a way to run a country?" asks Mamata
Why Mamata Banerjee called SC order her moral victory?
Three claims made by Mamata Banerjee, which were upheld by the Supreme Court
SC order vindicates my stand; we are ready to meet and cooperate: Mamata Banerjee
"Rajeev Kumar never said he will never be available. They wanted to arrest him on Sunday in a secret operation. We are very happy with the verdict. I am ready to meet and ready to cooperate. I never said we will not cooperate, our case was strong from the very beginning," Banerjee said.
SC says Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to meet CBI officials at a 'neutral place'
The Supreme Court asked Rajeev Kumar to fully cooperate with the CBI in probe, however, it also said that no coercive steps, including arrest, should be taken against Kumar.
It said that questioning should be done at a neutral place. "The Police Commissioner of Kolkata Rajeev Kumar will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Shillong in Meghalaya as a neutral place. "
Supreme Court gives notice to West Bengal govt, Kolkata police in contempt case
In the contempt case, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to Commissioner Of Police Kolkata, Deputy General of Police and West Bengal government on contempt plea. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the court will deal with the contempt case later.
The CBI had filed a separate contempt case against the West Bengal administration stating that the government was obstructing its probe in the Saradha scam, which was ordered by the apex court itself.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Kolkata Police commissioner must appear before CBI
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that there was no problem in Rajeev Kumar joining the probe. He said: "We will direct the Police Commissioner to make himself available at all times and fully cooperate in the probe. There should be no problem with that."
Why shouldn't Kolkata police commissioner appear before CBI? SC asks West Bengal govt
Why no FIR against Rajeev Kumar, asks Singhvi in SC
Abhishek Manu Singhvi starts arguing in Supreme Court on behalf of the TMC government in West Bengal. He claimed that the CBI's actions were an attempt to harass and humiliate Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar. He asked why there was no FIR yet against the top cop. Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the CBI, sought contempt action against state DG, and Kumar.
CBI seeks permission to submit certain materials in sealed cover
As hearing began in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the CBI sought permission to submit certain materials in sealed cover envelope. The Supreme Court said that Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar should appear before CBI.
CBI's additional papers in Supreme Court
An additional affidavit by CBI in the Supreme Court claims that Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar and SIT of the West Bengal government shielded chit fund firms like those by Saradha and Rose Valley groups, which gave huge contributions to the TMC.
Calcutta High Court to hear Kolkata Police's plea on Thursday
The Calcutta High Court deferred hearing on Kolkata Police's plea over Sunday drama.
Congress’ Bengal unit to hold protest against TMC
The West Bengal unit of Congress will hold a massive protest in the state against the Trinamool Congress for its alleged involvement in the chit fund scams. The state unit's position is a contrast to that of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had on Sunday called up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and extended support to her.
Three-judge bench to hear case at 10.45 am
A Supreme Court bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will take up the CBI's plea alleging that Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar had destroyed evidence related to the Saradha chit fund scam.
Rahul supports Mamata but state Congress to demand early completion of probe in Saradha, Narada scams
Taking a stand contradictory to Congress party's high command over the CBI controversy, West Bengal state party president Somen Mitra today asked why Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar is avoiding interrogation by the central investigating agency in the chit fund scam.
"If he (Kumar) is not in the wrong then why is he avoiding the CBI?" Mitra asked.
He said that the Congress might support Mamata on the national level but the party's state unit will continue its fight against both BJP and TMC.
Tejashwi Yadav, Kanimozhi meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee has received support from Opposition leaders in her fight against the CBI, which she says is acting on directions of the Centre. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and DMK leader Kanimozhi met Mamata in Kolkata last night, while Chandrababu Naidu is expected to drop by the protest side today. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan, BJP leader and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik are among other leaders who have voiced their support to Mamata.
CBI to submit docs in sealed cover to prove Rajeev Kumar tampered with evidence in Saradha case
News reports suggest that the CBI will file some secret documents in court that show that Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar suppressed evidence on the ponzi scheme scam while he was heading the SIT on the case. India Today claimed the the CBI will also try to prove that Kumar also had close links with TMC leaders incriminated in the case.
Report says CBI pressure eased off Mukul Roy, Himanta Biswa Sarma after they joined BJP
Has the CBI abandoned its efforts to probe some poliicians incriminated in the chit fund scam after they joined the BJP? An Indian Express report suggests so.
Ex-TMC member Mukul Roy and former Congress leader Himanta Biswa Sarma were both summoned and interrogated in relation to the case when they were still members of the opposition parties. However, the pressure on them has eased off since they joined BJP.
Both Roy and Sarma joined the BJP during the CBI's probe into the Saradha scam. The agency began its probe in 2014 on the orders of the Supreme Court.
Chandrababu Naidu to join Mamata's sit-in protest today
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu will join West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's protest to extend his support. He is expected to reach Bengal by afternoon today. Naidu, an earlier NDA ally, has supported Mamata in her bid to protect 'federalism.
"We're all together to save this country and protect democracy.There's attack on democratic institutions. A month before elections, they went to Commissioner of Police and harassed him. It's totally undemocratic."
Meanwhile.. West Bengal HC to hear Kolkata police plea against CBI raid today
The Kolkaya Police too has moved Calcutta High Court against the CBI action on Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The plea sought urgent hearing on Monday. However, the court said that the matter wasn't urgent and will be heard today.
Kleptocrat's club aspires to capture the reign of India, says Arun Jaitley
Scathing in his attack, Jaitley also accused Mamata of over reacting on CBI's honest efforts to investigate an officer of suspicious conduct. He said, "Mamata Banerjee’s disproportionate over-reaction to the CBI wanting to interrogate the Kolkata Police chief has flagged several issues for a public discourse. The most important being that a Kleptocrat’s Club now aspires to capture the reigns of India."
SC to hear CBI's plea at 10.30 am
12:58 (IST)
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid protest by the TMC members
12:54 (IST)
Himanta Biswa Sharma calls Mamata's campaign against him 'frivolous'
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called the campaign against him by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee "frivolous and baseless", adding that he is not "fortunate enough like your police commissioner". The minister had been summoned by the CBI and his home raided as part of its investigation in the Saradha scam. However, he was not named in any chargesheet. Both Roy and Sarma joined the BJP during the probe.
12:52 (IST)
'Ask Yogi Adityanath to look after UP first,' Mamata on UP CM's Purulia rally
12:48 (IST)
Democracy in peril in West Bengal in peril, says Keshav Prasad Maurya
12:29 (IST)
Our fight is against govt's attempt to discredit autonomous bodies, says Mallikarjun Kharge
12:28 (IST)
BJP, TMC both hail SC order as moral win
12:20 (IST)
CBI alleges tainted firms donated funds to TMC; West Bengal CM says prove charge or face defamation
12:12 (IST)
SC orders Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar to face CBI in Shillong; Mamata spins it off as moral win
12:05 (IST)
Rajeev Kumar's persecution nothing but political vendetta, claims Mamata
12:01 (IST)
Ravi Shankar Prasad says SC order is a moral victory of CBI
11:59 (IST)
CBI officials claim Kolkata Police wanted to dig out agency's probe plan
11:52 (IST)
Parliament proceedings disrupted over CBI row; LS adjourned till noon, RS to reconvene at 2 pm
11:45 (IST)
West Bengal chief secretary, DGP, Kolkata Police chief may be summoned in court on 20 February
11:35 (IST)
Meanwhile... uproar over CBI issue disrupts Lok Sabha proceedings
11:28 (IST)
Constant attack on Constitution will bring about Modi's downfall, says Mamata Banerjee
"Sterilisation brought down Indira Gandhi, Bofors brought down Rajeev Gandhi but Narendra Modi's end of term will be because of his constant disregard for Constitution and federal structure," Mamata said.
11:24 (IST)
My andolan against politics of fear spread by Modi, says Modi
11:22 (IST)
Why Mamata Banerjee called SC order her moral victory?
Three claims made by Mamata Banerjee, which were upheld by the Supreme Court
11:16 (IST)
SC order vindicates my stand; we are ready to meet and cooperate: Mamata Banerjee
11:09 (IST)
SC says Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to meet CBI officials at a 'neutral place'
11:08 (IST)
SC to hear matter next on 20 February
11:04 (IST)
Supreme Court gives notice to West Bengal govt, Kolkata police in contempt case
11:01 (IST)
CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Kolkata Police commissioner must appear before CBI
10:57 (IST)
Why shouldn't Kolkata police commissioner appear before CBI? SC asks West Bengal govt
10:54 (IST)
Why no FIR against Rajeev Kumar, asks Singhvi in SC
10:51 (IST)
CBI seeks permission to submit certain materials in sealed cover
10:45 (IST)
CBI's additional papers in Supreme Court
10:39 (IST)
Calcutta High Court to hear Kolkata Police's plea on Thursday
10:35 (IST)
Congress’ Bengal unit to hold protest against TMC
10:30 (IST)
Three-judge bench to hear case at 10.45 am
10:23 (IST)
Rahul supports Mamata but state Congress to demand early completion of probe in Saradha, Narada scams
10:15 (IST)
Tejashwi Yadav, Kanimozhi meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata
10:10 (IST)
Recap: How did the controversy start?
CBI's investigation into the Narada scam took the shape of a full-fledged storm Sunday night. Three things happened in quick succession that a corruption investigation turns into a public spectacle, which will dominate the news cycle for a much longer period. First, a CBI team arrived at Kolkata commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence as he had been avoiding agency's summons. Second, the Kolkata police not only detained the CBI team briefly but also surrounded the local office of the CBI and the official residence of agency’s Joint Director Pankaj Shrivastava. Thirdly: Mamata Banerjee sat on a 'save India' dharna ostensibly against Centre's attempt to dethrone her.
What followed is now under srict media glare, and the drama might reach its conclusion if Supreme Court decides the case one way or another. However, political posturing in an election year is much likely to continue.
09:56 (IST)
CBI to submit docs in sealed cover to prove Rajeev Kumar tampered with evidence in Saradha case
09:49 (IST)
Report says CBI pressure eased off Mukul Roy, Himanta Biswa Sarma after they joined BJP
09:36 (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu to join Mamata's sit-in protest today
09:18 (IST)
Meanwhile.. West Bengal HC to hear Kolkata police plea against CBI raid today
09:09 (IST)
Kleptocrat's club aspires to capture the reign of India, says Arun Jaitley
09:07 (IST)
Jaitley slams Mamata for trying to protect Kolkata top cop, says WB chief's action assault on federalism
Union minister Arun Jaitley, who is away on a sick leave, penned a blog post to comment on the supposed CBI versus Mamata war. Criticising the West Bengal chief minister, Jaitlye wrote, "Can a state government prevent the Income-tax department from collecting taxes in a state? Can another state government prevent the NIA from proceeding to arrest a terrorist located in the state? Can the Enforcement Directorate be prevented from investigating or arresting a smuggler or money-launderer physically located in a state? Obviously the answer is No. If any of these is visible, it would be a case of a state assaulting federalism. The prevention of a central investigating agency discharging a function given to it by the Supreme Court is a direct assault on Federalism."
08:58 (IST)
SC to hear CBI's plea at 10.30 am
