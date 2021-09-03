India

Mamata Banerjee's idol to share space with Durga at Kolkata pandal; BJP calls move 'nauseating'

Famous clay modeller Mintu Pal is sculpting the fibreglass idol at his Kumartuli studio draping the 'deity' in the TMC supremo's favourite white coloured saree and her trademark flip-flop slippers to boot

FP Staff September 03, 2021 17:30:28 IST
Mamata Banerjee's idol to share space with Durga at Kolkata pandal; BJP calls move 'nauseating'

Mintu Pal, an artisan, makes an idol of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to be installed at a pandal ahead of the Durga Puja festival at Baguiati, in North 24 Parganas. ANI

A controversy has erupted in West Bengal over the organisers of a Durga puja deciding to put up an idol of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at their marquee alongside Goddess Durga's, provoking angry reactions from the BJP which called the move "nauseating" and one that hurt the sensibilities of Hindus of the state.

Famous clay modeller Mintu Pal is sculpting the fibreglass idol at his Kumartuli studio draping the "deity" in the TMC supremo's favourite white coloured saree and her trademark flip-flop slippers to boot.

"I have studied photos and videos of honorable CM as reference point. The way she walks, speaks, interacts with the public, while moulding the face of the idol," Pal said.

However, the BJP's Amit Malviya has condemned what he claimed is the deification, or treatment akin to a god, of the chief minister, and that it is was hurtful to the Hindu sentiment.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari -- the former Trinamool MLA whose controversial switch to the BJP was one of several flashpoints during the April-May election -- re-tweeted Malviya's comment, and took a swipe at Banerjee's "conscience".

This is not the first time idols of Banerjee have found place in Durga Puja pandals. They have shown up frequently since she became chief minister.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: September 03, 2021 17:30:28 IST

TAGS:

also read

Eknath Shinde fed up with Shiv Sena, will help him join BJP if he wishes, says Union minister Narayan Rane
India

Eknath Shinde fed up with Shiv Sena, will help him join BJP if he wishes, says Union minister Narayan Rane

The MSME minister has also claimed that many leaders and ministers in Maharashtra are set to join the BJP

Westland announces acquisition of The New BJP by journalist Nalin Mehta
Arts &amp; Culture

Westland announces acquisition of The New BJP by journalist Nalin Mehta

The book will be published in October 2021.

Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and wife summoned in money laundering case
India

Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and wife summoned in money laundering case

While the TMC MLA has been called by the investigating agency on 6 September, Rujira has been called on 1 September