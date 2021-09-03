Mamata Banerjee's idol to share space with Durga at Kolkata pandal; BJP calls move 'nauseating'

Famous clay modeller Mintu Pal is sculpting the fibreglass idol at his Kumartuli studio draping the 'deity' in the TMC supremo's favourite white coloured saree and her trademark flip-flop slippers to boot

A controversy has erupted in West Bengal over the organisers of a Durga puja deciding to put up an idol of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at their marquee alongside Goddess Durga's, provoking angry reactions from the BJP which called the move "nauseating" and one that hurt the sensibilities of Hindus of the state.

Famous clay modeller Mintu Pal is sculpting the fibreglass idol at his Kumartuli studio draping the "deity" in the TMC supremo's favourite white coloured saree and her trademark flip-flop slippers to boot.

"I have studied photos and videos of honorable CM as reference point. The way she walks, speaks, interacts with the public, while moulding the face of the idol," Pal said.

However, the BJP's Amit Malviya has condemned what he claimed is the deification, or treatment akin to a god, of the chief minister, and that it is was hurtful to the Hindu sentiment.

This deification of Mamata Banerjee, who has blood of innocent Bengalis on her hand, following the gruesome post poll violence in Bengal, is nauseating. This is an insult to goddess Durga. Mamata Banerjee must stop this. She is hurting the sensibilities of Hindus of Bengal. https://t.co/1px1OqsFWA — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 2, 2021

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari -- the former Trinamool MLA whose controversial switch to the BJP was one of several flashpoints during the April-May election -- re-tweeted Malviya's comment, and took a swipe at Banerjee's "conscience".

When someone tries to elevate you to God' s strature only to please you & your silence indicates consent, it means your ego has reached a point where conscience can't hold it accountable. https://t.co/ezBlvdWjSN — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) September 3, 2021

This is not the first time idols of Banerjee have found place in Durga Puja pandals. They have shown up frequently since she became chief minister.

With inputs from PTI