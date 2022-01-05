Mamata Banerjee turns 67 today; here's some interesting facts about TMC supremo

Banerjee led her party to a phenomenal win in the 2021 Assembly polls and began her third consecutive term as the Chief Minister of the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee turns 67 today, 5 January. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was born in Kolkata in 1955.

Wishes poured in from across the political spectrum for Didi, as Banerjee is popularly called.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished the West Bengal Chief Minister on her birthday.

Birthday greetings to Chief Minister of West Bengal @MamataOfficial Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 4, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also sent his best wishes to the TMC supremo.

A very happy birthday @MamataOfficial didi. May God bless u wid all happiness, success, health and long life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2022

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wished Banerjee and prayed for her good health and long life, adding that he hoped she would “continue to serve societal causes”.

Warm Greetings and best Wishes to Hon’ble Chief Minster Ms Mamata Banerjee @MamataOfficial on her birthday. May you be blessed with good health and long life and continue to serve societal causes. pic.twitter.com/hbThGpeMCo — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 5, 2022

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran also wished Banerjee on the occasion.

Warm wishes to Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal and Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress Selvi. Mamata Banerjee on her birthday today! pic.twitter.com/BlyoeqEplv — Dayanidhi Maran தயாநிதி மாறன் (@Dayanidhi_Maran) January 5, 2022

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to Twitter to wish the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Wishing @MamataOfficial Didi, a very happy birthday- may god bless you with great health and long life. May you forever work for the betterment of the people. pic.twitter.com/8vFeMxAJJ5 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 5, 2022

Banerjee led her party to a phenomenal win in the 2021 Assembly polls and began her third consecutive term as the Chief Minister of the state. Also called Bengal tigress by many, the politician has created a name for herself across the nation. On her birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about Mamata Banerjee: