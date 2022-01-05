India

Mamata Banerjee turns 67 today; here's some interesting facts about TMC supremo

Banerjee led her party to a phenomenal win in the 2021 Assembly polls and began her third consecutive term as the Chief Minister of the state.

FP Trending January 05, 2022 13:41:42 IST
File image of Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal. PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee turns 67 today, 5 January. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was born in Kolkata in 1955.

Wishes poured in from across the political spectrum for Didi, as Banerjee is popularly called.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished the West Bengal Chief Minister on her birthday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also sent his best wishes to the TMC supremo.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wished Banerjee and prayed for her good health and long life, adding that he hoped she would “continue to serve societal causes”.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran also wished Banerjee on the occasion.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to Twitter to wish the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Banerjee led her party to a phenomenal win in the 2021 Assembly polls and began her third consecutive term as the Chief Minister of the state. Also called Bengal tigress by many, the politician has created a name for herself across the nation. On her birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about Mamata Banerjee:

  • She became politically active when she was only 15 years old. Banerjee began her political career with the Congress party in the 1970s.
  • She graduated in History from Jogamaya Devi College. She also has a Master’s in Islamic History as well as degrees in Law and Education.
  • She once danced on the bonnet of Jayprakash Narayan's car as a mark of protest against the socialist leader.
  • She defeated late Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Somnath Chatterjee in the Jadavpur constituency in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections. This was the only time that Chatterjee was ever defeated in Lok Sabha polls.
  • Banerjee formed the Trinamool Congress in 1998, after splitting from the INC.
  • She once dragged Samajwadi Party MP Daroga Prasad Saroj out of the Lok Sabha by his collar to prevent him from opposing the Women’s Reservation Bill.
  • She went on a 26-day hunger strike in 2006 to protest against the Singur land acquisition deal.
  • In 2011, she broke the CPI(M)’s record 34-year rule in West Bengal to become the Chief Minister of the state.
  • She was featured in the 100 Most Influential People in the World list by Time Magazine.

