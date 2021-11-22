The West Bengal chief minister is likely to press for her long-standing demand to clear dues of the state and raise objection to the Centre's decision to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive in Delhi on Monday for her four-day visit ahead of the Parliament's Winter Session, which begins on 29 November.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrive in Delhi today. She is visiting the national capital from 22nd November to 25th November. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/vRvKDGrMnv — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Banerjee had visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal Assembly polls. During her last visit, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. Banerjee also met former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Anand Sharma.

"During her three-day stay in New Delhi, she may meet the prime minister. Banerjee is also likely to hold meetings with leaders of other political parties," a source told PTI.

Asked about the agenda of her proposed meeting with Modi, he said, "The chief minister will press for her long-standing demand to clear dues of the state. She will also raise her objection to the Centre's decision to increase the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km from the international border."

Earlier on Saturday there were strong indications that BJP parliamentarian Varun Gandhi would jump ship and join TMC. Gandhi is likely to meet the West Bengal chief minister during her visit to the national capital.

Recently, BJP had dropped Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi from the party's national working committee, and the former is reportedly looking for a political platform. Mamata is also likely to visit Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi.

Banerjee's visit is crucial as five states will go for polls early next year and her move indicates an attempt to strengthen the unity in the elusive Opposition.

With input from agencies