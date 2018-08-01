You are here:
Mamata Banerjee says Assam NRC will destroy India's relationship with Bangladesh

India Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 16:15:54 IST

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the publication of draft National Register of Citizens in Assam will destroy India's relationship with neighbouring Bangladesh.

"Out of 40 lakh people, who don't find themselves in the final draft of the NRC published on 30 July, only one percent could be infiltrators, but the BJP is trying to project as if all of them are infiltrators. NRC will destroy India's relationship with Bangladesh," she told reporters outside Parliament.

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. AFP

She also said that 833 people from her state, mainly from Murshidabad district, are in Assam jails.

"The BJP is playing vote bank politics. The NRC will affect the whole world. Managing borders is a responsibility of the Centre. Central forces see how many infiltrators are crossing into the country. But in the name of infiltrators, they are harassing people," she alleged.

She also said she has appealed to all opposition parties to send their delegation to Assam.

"I have also urged Yashwant Sinha (former BJP leader and a Union minister) to go to Assam," she said.


