Mamata assures Manipur people of help, urges them to embrace peace; BJP reacts sharply

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged the people of ethnic strife affected Manipur to embrace peace for the sake of humanity.

She also assured the people of the northeastern state of standing by their side.

“My heart aches deeply upon hearing the heart-wrenching stories from Manipur. Human lives should never endure the agonies of hatred’s cruel experiments. Yet, in the face of silence from those in power, let us find solace in knowing that INDIA will mend wounds and rekindle the flame of humanity,” Banerjee tweeted.

A delegation of MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA, of which the TMC is a part, visited Manipur for two days since Saturday.

“I earnestly plead to Manipur’s brave brothers and sisters to embrace peace for the sake of humanity. We stand beside you, offering unwavering support and compassion,” she said.

In reply, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari called Banerjee’s post on the situation in Manipur a “politically mala fide tweet”.

“It is a politically mala fide tweet,” he told ANI.

The West Bengal Leader of Opposition also questioned the CM’s inaction during the Panchayat poll elections which were reportedly marred with violence. “The administration of CM Banerjee did not take any action to stop the violence during the Panchayat poll elections in the state,” Suvendu Adhikari said.

Further, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10 years in government saying that his tenure did not see any “corruption charges.”

“…PM Modi’s govt will complete 10 years in a few months and there are no corruption charges. Under PM Modi’s leadership the country has progressed and its financial status has also improved…,” Adhikari said.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(With inputs from agencies)