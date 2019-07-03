Malda lynching case: One more arrested in West Bengal, sent to police custody for seven days

Malda: One more person has been arrested in connection with the alleged lynching of a 20-year-old man in West Bengal's Malda district, taking the total number of those taken into custody in the case to three, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Sanaul Sheikh was assaulted allegedly by some locals at Baishnabnagar Bazar on 26 June after he was found stealing a bike. Police had started a case following a complaint lodged by his mother.

"In Baishnabnagar lynching case, one more person has been arrested on Tuesday," Malda superintendent of police Aloke Rajoria said, adding the man was has been remanded to police custody for seven days.

A purported video of the attack had gone viral and some of the culprits were identified on the basis of it.

The two arrested on Sunday have confessed before the court their involvement in the incident, Rajoria said.

Sheikh was initially taken to Bedrabad primary health centre, from where he was referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital. He was later shifted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where he died on last Saturday.

A senior functionary of Malda Zilla Parisad, Chandana Sarkar had said that no communal angle should be given to the incident.

She had also said that the person was a history sheeter and had earlier been arrested on charges of theft.

