Malda Dakshin Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Malda Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 13,47,143 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,92,386

Female electors: 6,54,757

Assembly Constituencies: Manikchak, English Bazar, Mothabari, Sujapur, Baisnabnagar, Farakka, Samserganj

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Came into being in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Abu Hasem Khan Choudhary has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: This constituency shares similar demographic features like that observed in neighbouring Uttar Malda constituency. Interestingly, the incumbent MP Abu Hasem Khan Choudhary is the brother of veteran Congress leader ABA Ghani Khan Choudhary, who held the unified Malda seat until his death in 2006.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.