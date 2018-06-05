You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Malaysia king Muhammad V approves appointment of Indian-origin Tommy Thomas as new attorney-general amid protests from Islamic groups

India AP Jun 05, 2018 12:05:24 IST

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's king has approved the appointment of an ethnic Indian lawyer as the new attorney general, amid protests from Islamic groups that the job must be held by a Muslim.

A palace statement says Sultan Muhammad V has approved terminating current Attorney General Mohamad Apandi Ali and replacing him with Tommy Thomas, the first minority to hold the post in 55 years.

Supporters of Malaysia's ruling party National Front waves the party flags during the launch of its manifesto for the upcoming general elections in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Reuters

Supporters of Malaysia's ruling party National Front waves the party flags during the launch of its manifesto for the upcoming general elections in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Reuters

Groups representing ethnic Malays, who make up two-thirds of Malaysia's 31 million people, have demanded the top legal job be given to a Muslim to protect the status of Islam as the official religion.
The statement today said the king urged all Malaysians to ensure Thomas' appointment doesn't "create religious or racial conflict as every Malaysian should be treated fairly regardless of race and religion."

Protesters shout slogans during a protest in Amman, Jordan


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 12:05 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls





It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores