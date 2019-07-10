Malad wall collapse: Toll rises to 29 after two succumb to injuries; treatment of 69 wounded still underway

Malad: The death toll in Malad wall collapse has now touched 29 after two injured victims being treated in the hospital succumbed.

The patient identified as 23-year-old Prathmesh Bane being treated at the KEM hospital passed away on Tuesday and another patient died on Monday.

The compound wall of Malad MCGM Reservoir at Pimpripada had collapsed in the wee hours on 2 July due to heavy rainfall.

A total of 121 people were injured of which 29 have been declared dead and 23 have been discharged. Treatment of 69 others is still underway.

On 4 July, Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale visited the families of victims.

On the day of the incident, Additional Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ashwini Joshi, had said that the state government will provide Rs 5 lakhs as compensation to the families of the people killed in rain-related incidents while the BMC, too will pitch in a similar amount.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state minister for urban development Yogesh Sagar had visited Shatabdi Hospital to meet the injured. A high-level probe has been ordered by the chief minister into the wall collapse incident.

