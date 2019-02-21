Make your every step count with India Steps Challenge!

In our rush to make money and be successful in life, we have forgotten to live life to the fullest. Amidst all this, the one other thing that has taken a back seat is our ‘health’. Our daily routine is confined to waking up, rushing to work, sitting on our desk all day, rushing back home and sleeping. There is no space or time to do anything interesting or indulging in any form of physical activity.

Having said this, while, Indians are striving to be healthy, chronic lifestyle diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cancer, hypertension etc. are a cause for concern. The only solution is ‘Exercising’ and being physically active, as it can lower your risk for serious health problems.

Being physically active can do lots of wonders. Whatever your age, health limitations, or fitness levels, you can develop an exercise program that’s fun and rewarding and fits your life. If you're not ready to commit to a structured exercise program, think about physical activity as a lifestyle choice rather than a single task to check off your to-do list.

What physical activity could be better than Walking? Unlike other sports or workouts, walking is simple and easy. All it requires is comfortable clothing and walking shoes. A minimum of 30 minutes’ walk a day can help you lead a quality life. Walking also comes with several health benefits. It lowers your risk for serious health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and high blood pressure. It can also trim your figure, improve your sleep. And not only is exercise good for your body, but it’s also good for your mind, mood, and memory might also help lift your mood.

Making a lifestyle change or adding a new routine to your life is not easy it seems. But, you are mistaken, making lifestyle change is easy, what is difficult is the commitment to follow it through with determination. Here is where you have GOQii - a smart preventive healthcare that helps one make a permanent shift to a healthier lifestyle.

GOQii App provides guidance through personalized coaches along with advanced wearable technology that ensures an engaging and sustainable experience over a long period of time. It encourages people to ‘be the force’ of change towards a healthier life. You can be a part of this change by enrolling to the 'India Steps Challenge 2019'. All you need to do is, download the GOQii app from Play Store or the IOS App Store and sign up for the 'India Steps Challenge 2019'. As part of the challenge, you need to complete 6,000 steps every day for the next 100 days. For every 6000 steps taken, you earn 60 points and on reaching milestones you can redeem the earned points for rewards.

Starting any physical activity alone can get monotonous and boring after a while. So why not ask your buddies to join you? It can be anyone from a friend, to a family member, a co-worker or your personal trainer who you want to walk with you in your path to a healthy lifestyle.

Invite your friends on GOQii to unlock levels. There are about 100 levels that you can unlock. As you unlock a level, your target will increase by 300 steps. You can challenge each other to create some excitement in your active routine make sure that it is not boring. Having someone with whom you can share your struggles and successes makes the work easier and the mission less intimidating.

The top 100 active participants will be honoured with a certificate and medal. The top 10 participants will win prizes worth Rs. 5 crores with a grand prize of Rs. 5 lakh in cash.

So, get up and start walking for good health, and of course, also to win exciting prizes. Let’s make India healthy with the GOQii India Steps Challenge!

