Make in India, make for the world: Narendra Modi gives a global appeal for Atmanirbhar Bharat in Jhansi

Modi handed over HAL's light combat helicopter to Indian Air Force, DRDO & BEL's advanced electronic warfare suite for naval ships to the Indian Navy & drones developed by Indian startups to the Indian Army

In a major boost to increase production in the domestic defence sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is working to make its forces self-reliant and the country had been counted among the largest arms buyer countries in the world. However, now the mantra of the country is - Make in India, Make for the world.

While speaking on the occasion of ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’ in Jhansi, Modi said that there is bravery in every bit of Jhansi and he was happy to be in Jhansi on the Jayanti of Rani Lakshmibai.

"Today is the birth anniversary of our queen Laxmibai ji, the culmination of valor and might! Today this land of Jhansi is witnessing the grand nectar festival of freedom! And today a new strong and powerful India is taking shape on this land," the prime minister said.

Pointing at the historical Jhansi fort is behind him, he called it a living witness to the fact that India never lost any battle due to lack of valour and valour! He added, "If Rani Laxmibai had resources and modern weapons at par with the British, then the history of the country's Independence might have been different."

Modi went on to say, "Our government has started the admission of daughters in Sainik Schools. In 33 Sainik schools, the admission of girls students has also started from this session. Daughters like Rani Laxmibai will also emerge from Sainik schools, who will take the responsibility of defense, security, development of the country on their shoulders."

"Today, on the one hand, the strength of our forces is increasing, but at the same time, the ground is also being prepared for the capable youth to protect the country in future. These 100 Sainik schools, which will be started, they will work in the coming times to give the future of the country in powerful hands," said Modi.

He said, "Today, along with the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Kartik Purnima is also Dev-Deepawali. I bow down to Guru Nanak Dev ji and extend warm wishes to all the countrymen on these festivals."

Modi said that Jhansi had also been a witness to the bravery and military prowess of Veerangana Jhalkari Bai, who was an integral ally of Rani Laxmibai. He said, "I also bow at the feet of the immortal heroine of the freedom struggle of 1857, pay my tributes."

The prime minister then spoke about Major Dhyachand. He said, "I would also like to remember another son of Jhansi, Major Dhyanchand ji, who gave recognition to the sports world of India in the world. Just a while back, our government has announced that the country's Khel Ratna Awards will be named after Major Dhyan Chand ji."

Prior to his address, Modi formally handed over HAL's light combat helicopter to Indian Air Force, DRDO designed & BEL-manufactured advanced electronic warfare suite for naval ships to the Indian Navy, & drones/UAVs developed by Indian startups to the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on the launch of Defence projects by Prime Minister Modi, "Defence ministry is working on mission mode. This a new India, this event is a symbol of the role of women in the defence of the nation as well as the outstanding contribution of women in the building of our country. I want to assure the country that the day will come soon when 90% equipment of the country's defence requirements will be made in India."