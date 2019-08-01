MAKAUT Result 2019: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University announces semester results for UG, MBA, MCA, BHSM, BHMCT at makautexam.net

MAKAUT Result 2019 | The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) has declared the results for various semester examinations of undergraduate and post-graudate courses like MBA, MCA, BHSM and BHMCT on its official website. Students of Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA) who are interested to check their semester 2,4, 6 and 8 exam results can visit the official website at makautexam.net.

In addition, the university also released the semester 3 exam results for Bachelor in Hospitality Management (BHSM) and semester 5 exam results for Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering technology (BHMCT).

Students can also visit the direct link provided here to check their results.

Steps to check MAKAUT even / odd semester results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website makautexam.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your Exam Roll Number and select the correct semester from the drop down list

Step 5: Verify and Submit your information on the website

Step 6: Your MAKAUT result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference

As per the official notification available on the site regarding the results, those students who encounter any errors, mistakes or discrepancies in their MAKAUT results can bring it to the notice of Controller of Examination of MAKAUT, West Bengal within seven days of publication.