Makar Sankranti 2022: Check wishes, messages and WhatsApp greetings to share with your loved ones

Makar Sankranti is a festival that is dedicated to the sun god and is celebrated across the country with pomp and grandeur. This year, Makar Sankranti falls on 14 January and every year, the day is observed in honour of the solar deity. During this festival, people visit relative's place to celebrate the day together with good food, worship, and a lot of good wishes.

This significant festival is marked to observe the sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn. On this special day, people start by taking a dip in the Ganges, following which food and sweets are offered to the sun god.

People observing this festival believe that Makar Sankranti brings a lot of hope, wishes and the promise of prosperity in family and in an individual's life. On this occasion, here are a few wishes, messages, and quotes that you can send to your loved ones this year:

Wishes and Greetings:

I pray that Makar Sankranti takes away all your pain and ushers you with blessings. Happy Makar Sankranti.

On this auspicious day, I wish you happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May success, passion and happiness fill your life completely. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May this festive season fill you and your family with kindness and prosperity in the world! Happy Makar Sankranti 2022.

Hope this festive season brings endless peace, happiness and joy around the world. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Messages:

This Makar Sankranti may help you soar high with success just like a kite. Happy Uttarayan! Merry Uttarayan

I pray that all of us be blessed with joy and prosperity on Makar Sankranti. Wish you a peaceful Uttarayan!

As the sun brings all the happiness with this festival, I wish you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

As the kites fly high up in the sky and the crops ready to be harvested, all this signifies abundant hope and joy. Happy Sankranti!

Today is the time to have fun and enjoy the first festival of the year. Wishing you a delightful Makar Sankranti!