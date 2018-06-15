Major reshuffle in Delhi Police ranks; six deputy commissioners transferred to other UTs, states

New Delhi: In a major reshuffle, six deputy commissioners of Delhi Police were transferred to other union territories on Friday, according to an official order.

Sagar Preet Hooda, joint commissioner of police, Northern Range, was transferred from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh. Kime Kaming, additional commissioner of police (Traffic) was transferred to Goa. MN Tiwari, additional commissioner of police (Traffic) was transferred to Mizoram.

Vijay Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) was transferred to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Shibesh Singh, DCP (Dwarka), was transferred to Lakshadweep, Parmaditya, principal, Police Training College in Jharoda Kalan, was transferred to Goa.

Jatin Narwal, DCP(North) was transferred to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Vikramjit Singh, currently serving as DCP (Headquarters) was transferred to Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, DCP (Southwest) was transferred to Chandigarh.

Monika Bhardwaj, additional DCP (Southwest) was transferred to Mizoram.