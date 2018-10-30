Major fire in Bandra West slum LATEST updates: A level-3 fire broke out in the Lalmati slums in Mumbai's Bandra West locality on Tuesday. A cylinder blast is suspected to be the cause of the blaze.
Traffic from the Western Express Highway towards Lilavati Hospital in Bandra Reclamation and vice versa has reportedly been stopped.
The fire broke out in the slums opposition the Bandra Fire Station on Nagardas Road. Nine fire engines and eight water tankers are at the site. The blaze has reportedly been brought under control.
12:45 (IST)
Watch: Visuals from Bandra West where a level-III fire broke out
Twitter users started posting pictures and video of the area under siege of the fire. Gutted in blaze were mostly small shanties owned by migrant labourers and poor people living on the margin of posh Bandra Reclamation area.
12:42 (IST)
Wind speed causing difficulty in firefighting ops
According to reports, the fire incident took place right opposite Bandra Fire Station and fire tenders were rushed immediately. In the fire-fighting operation, the wind speed is posing difficulties.
12:36 (IST)
Blaze started around 11.30 am; cylinder blast likely cause
Initial reports suggest that the blaze started at around 11:30 am in the shanties behind Nargis Dutt Nagar. The likely cause is said to be a cylinder blast at one of the homes in the tightly-packed residential slum. However, Firstpost could not independently verify this report.
12:32 (IST)
Fire near off ramp at Bandra Reclamation area
Social media users tweeted videos of fire trucks trying to douse the flames from the Bandra Reclamation flyover.
12:30 (IST)
Traffic on Western Express Highway suspended briefly
Traffic from the Western Express Highway towards Lilavati Hospital in Bandra Reclamation and vice versa has reportedly been stopped for some time. More updates on the traffic situation are yet to come.
12:29 (IST)
Nine fire engines, eight water tankers brought in to douse fire
Nine fire engines and eight water tankers have been brought in to douse the Level 3 fire at the slums opposite the Bandra Fire Station on Nagardas Road. The blaze has reportedly been brought under control.
12:27 (IST)
Level 3 fire at Bandra slum
A level-3 fire broke out in the Lalmati slums in Mumbai's Bandra West locality on Tuesday. A cylinder blast could be the cause of the blaze.