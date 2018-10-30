Major fire in Bandra West slum LATEST updates: A level-3 fire broke out in the Lalmati slums in Mumbai's Bandra West locality on Tuesday. A cylinder blast is suspected to be the cause of the blaze.

Traffic from the Western Express Highway towards Lilavati Hospital in Bandra Reclamation and vice versa has reportedly been stopped.

The fire broke out in the slums opposition the Bandra Fire Station on Nagardas Road. Nine fire engines and eight water tankers are at the site. The blaze has reportedly been brought under control.

More details awaited.