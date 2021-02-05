Major fire breaks out at scrap godown in Mumbai's Mankhurd, no injuries reported so far
The fire brigade has rushed eleven fire engines and as many tankers to the site. Officials said that the cause of the fire is being ascertained
A level-three fire broke out at a scrap storage space in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Friday, but there was no report of any injury to anyone so far, reports said.
The blaze broke out around 2.45 pm.
"The blaze erupted in a scrap material go-down. It is a 'level-3' (major) fire. Eleven fire engines and as many tankers are currently engaged in the firefighting operation," a fire brigade official was quoted as saying by PTI.
"There is no report of injury to anyone so far," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
Further details are awaited.
With inputs from PTI
