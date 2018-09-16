You are here:
Major fire breaks out in Kolkata's Bagri market; 30 fire tenders rushed to spot; Mamata Banerjee assures investigation

India FP Staff Sep 16, 2018 11:14:51 IST

A major fire broke out in Kolkata's Bagri market in the early hours on Sunday. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to ANI, 30 fire tenders are at the spot trying to douse the fire at the market located in Canning Street, a major trading hub in Kolkata.

Reports said that the disaster management group of Kolkata Police and civil defence unit are also at the spot to help douse the fire.

"The fire broke out at 2.45 am. We are trying our best but firefighting operation is tough here because of the number of buildings. No injuries have been reported," said Sovan Chatterjee, Mayor, Kolkata.

According to an NDTV report, "The fire started at ground floor of the five-storied building and spread rapidly due to huge stock of inflammable articles." The building houses several medicine shops, jewellery and cosmetics trading outlets, the report said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Traffic Police has closed roads around the area. In a tweet, the DCP Traffic, Kolkata, said, "Due to a fire incident, Rabindra Sarani in between MG Road and Podder Court and Canning Street in between Brabourne Road and Rabindra Sarani is closed to traffic."

The exact reason of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee assured that an investigation will be conducted.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "My officials are working on it. Even the mayor has reached the spot. No casualties have been reported yet, and nobody is trapped inside the building. Though this kind of incident is not in our hands, an investigation will be done."

More details awaited.

With inputs from ANI


