Major fire breaks out at chemical factory in Pune's Kurkumbh MIDC area; five fire tenders rushed to spot, no casualties so far

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Kurkumbh MIDC area in Pune district on Friday. As many as five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control, reports said.

The fire broke out at Kusum Chemicals factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area, ANI said. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to The Indian Express, the incident was reported after a loud sound was heard in the area and a cloud of black smoke was seen billowing out of the factory premises.

The area has been cordoned off after the incident. Barricades have also been put to avoid overcrowding.

The report mentioned Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), as saying that firefighters are trying to douse the flames at the Kusmum Distillation and Refining Private Limited Company.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule tweeted about the fire along with a picture showing a thick blanket of smoke coming out of the factory. She asked the citizens not to panic.

“Kusum Chemicals in Kurkumbh MIDC is on Fire.I spoke with Shri. Naval Kishore Ram-Pune District Collector. Administration has started the Relief Work.I am monitoring the situation and co-ordinating Relief measures along with the Administration.I urge all the citizens not to panic (sic),” Sule said in the tweet.

In a series of tweets in Marathi, she further wrote that the administration has started relief work and citizens should not be scared.