Among the many students who attempted the exam, a record high of 17 candidates obtained a full 100 percentile score in their much-awaited results this year.

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2021 third session were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, 6 August. The results were available for the JEE Main 2021 session 3 candidates on the websites jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and ntaresults.nic.in.

Among the many students who attempted the exam, a record high of 17 candidates obtained a full 100 percentile score in their much-awaited results this year.

Despite the link being available for checking the results of JEE Mains 2021 session 3, candidates were facing technical glitches on the website. Many of the troubled candidates complained on Twitter that they could not access their scorecards using the link.

Reportedly, as the results were declared on the official website, the NTA website crashed. Many who could log in after some time have also faced errors. Let’s take a look at the reactions of students:

Its giving me more anxiety than that I felt during exam time ☠, and I know its happening to everyone. Best of luck guys for your results #JEEMains2021 #JEEMains #anxiety pic.twitter.com/RMtNqMdZSW — Anjali (@Anjali75043951) August 6, 2021

For many students, the website was unable to detect the correct security pin:

While many complained to NTA for the technical glitch, some students also used memes to express their disappointment:

#Nta is conducting #JEEMains exam for admission to top prestigious technical colleges in India. But forgot to hier a decent developer - tester #mainsexam — ankita (@ankita74694136) August 6, 2021

The JEE Main examination is conducted for admission to engineering, architecture, and planning courses at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and other institutes.

Meanwhile, the third session was only for Engineering candidates. As per the schedule, the NTA conducted JEE Main third session 2021 on 20, 22, 25, and 27 July through online mode.

Around 7.09 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Main session 3 exam this year at 334 cities and 828 centres.