'Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for NTA': Students tweet hilarious memes after temporary glitch in JEE Main results

Among the many students who attempted the exam, a record high of 17 candidates obtained a full 100 percentile score in their much-awaited results this year.

FP Trending August 07, 2021 12:11:48 IST
Representational image. Sigmund/Unsplash

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2021 third session were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, 6 August. The results were available for the JEE Main 2021 session 3 candidates on the websites jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and ntaresults.nic.in.

Despite the link being available for checking the results of JEE Mains 2021 session 3, candidates were facing technical glitches on the website. Many of the troubled candidates complained on Twitter that they could not access their scorecards using the link.

Reportedly, as the results were declared on the official website, the NTA website crashed. Many who could log in after some time have also faced errors. Let’s take a look at the reactions of students:

For many students, the website was unable to detect the correct security pin:

 

While many complained to NTA for the technical glitch, some students also used memes to express their disappointment:

The JEE Main examination is conducted for admission to engineering, architecture, and planning courses at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and other institutes.

Meanwhile, the third session was only for Engineering candidates. As per the schedule, the NTA conducted JEE Main third session 2021 on 20, 22, 25, and 27 July through online mode.

Around 7.09 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Main session 3 exam this year at 334 cities and 828 centres.

Updated Date: August 07, 2021 12:15:49 IST

