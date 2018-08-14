You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Major Aditya Kumar, Rifleman Aurangzeb to get Shaurya Chakra gallantry award on 72nd Independence Day

India Press Trust of India Aug 14, 2018 20:20:22 IST

New Delhi: Major Aditya Kumar, who was embroiled in a controversy after his unit fired on a stone-pelting mob in South Kashmir's Shopian in January leading to death of three persons, is among 20 armed forces personnel who will be honoured with Shaurya Chakra.

File image of Indian Army Rifleman Aurangzeb. News18

File image of Indian Army Rifleman Aurangzeb. News18

Rifleman Aurangzeb, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir and was brutally killed by terrorists in Pulwama in June when he was on his way home for Eid, will also be conferred the gallantry award.

The official list of gallantry award winners was released by the defence ministry on the eve of the Independence Day.

The unit led by Major Aditya had opened fire on a group of stone-pelters in Shopian on 27 January following which the Jammu and Kashmir police filed an FIR against the army personnel involved in the incident.

In February, the father of Major Aditya had moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the FIR. During the hearing of the case, the Centre said the state government cannot lodge an FIR against serving army personnel when the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) was in force in the state.

Rifleman Aurangzeb, who belonged to the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, was on way back home on 14 June to celebrate Eid when terrorists abducted him.

Hours later, his bullet-riddled body was found at Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. His killing triggered widespread outrage in Kashmir.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 20:20 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores