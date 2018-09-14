Majerhat bridge collapse: Preliminary report blames PWD negligence; Mamata Banerjee says new structure to be built in a year

The West Bengal government on Friday released the preliminary report on the Majerhat bridge collapse on Friday. The report has stated that the public works department (PWD) is responsible for the mishap.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "The PWD was informed about the condition of Majerhat bridge in 2016 and was asked to begin maintenance. Since PWD didn't start working, the responsibility of the collapse lies with them."

She further said that the investigation committee, which was formed by her after the mishap, had even mentioned metro construction as a reason behind the collapse along with the negligence of PWD. "Action will be taken against the guilty." she said.

Banerjee also announced that a new structure will be built to replace the bridge, adding that it will take a year for the completion of the construction. The existing structure will be demolished first.

On Thursday, Banerjee had said that the final report, which will have all details on the bridge collapse, will take "some more time".

Three people were crushed to death and 24 were injured on 4 September after a portion of the 40-year-old bridge collapsed.

A primary report submitted by the PWD chief engineer had said that the nearby metro construction work had affected the Majerhat Bridge.

However, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which is executing construction of the Joka-Benoy-Badal-Dinesh Bagh metro corridor in the vicinity of the Majerhat bridge, denied any relationship of metro construction with the incident.

RVNL chief project manager/line AK Roy said the collapse of the road overbridge (ROB) girder over canal portion was a "mid-span failure of RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) girder, which are very old and of longer length of approximately 40 metres".

"There is no relationship of metro project construction with this mid-span failure of RCC girder of the ROB. In fact, the condition of piers on both ends are clear indication of this," he had said in a statement.

With inputs from agencies