Majerhat bridge collapse: Kolkata Police try to restore normal traffic, ban 20-wheeler trucks in city

Kolkata: The city police said on Saturday it has been working hard to ease traffic congestion since the collapse of the Majerhat bridge and has assured people of cutting down their travel time by next week. Announcing this after a high-level meeting with senior officers at the state secretariat, Kolkata Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar said steps were being taken to mitigate the travel woes of commuters.

People travelling to and from the southwestern parts of Kolkata and South 24 Parganas district are having an average delay of one hour to two and a half hours in reaching their destinations.

Kumar said that a ban has been imposed on the entry of 20-wheeler trucks in the city, while those already inside the city have been asked to leave within two days. Heavy trucks that are still unloading have been asked to complete their job and leave the city between 10 pm to 6 am.

Four old bridges have also been declared closed for loaded trucks and other vehicles carrying goods to avoid any further disasters. These included Belgachhia bridge, Aurobindo Setu, Bijan Setu and Tollygunge Circular Bridge.

However, if any vehicle carrying essential commodities is found stuck, it would be brought to the city with police help, senior police officers said.

Movement of trucks and the vehicles carrying essential commodities could be a bit relaxed on Saturdays and Sundays, the officers said.

Construction of alternative roads are being thought of at the Majerhat area with the help of the Railways and a meeting with the city police and railway officials have been scheduled on Monday, the Commissioner of Police said.

Meanwhile, a meeting was also held at the police headquarters to finalise the traffic movement in the city.