Mainpuri accident: 7 killed, over 30 wounded as bus rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway; injured taken to Etawah's Saifai Hospital

At least seven people were killed and over 30 injured on Sunday when a bus rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of Sunday, reports said.

#NewsAlert – 7 dead, 34 injured in a bus accident in Uttar Pradesh. Bus rams into a truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway. Accident near Mainpuri claims over 7 lives. pic.twitter.com/rNnybIhgfr — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 21, 2019

Reports claimed that the injured have been sent to Etawah's Saifai Hospital for treatment.

7 dead and 34 injured after a bus rammed into a truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/sBjWuaSzu1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 21, 2019

The identities of those killed are yet to be ascertained.

According to Zee News, the number of people killed in the accident is likely to rise. "The bodies trapped in the bus were retrieved by cutting off parts of the bus," the report said.

