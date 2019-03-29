'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' cups in Shatabdi Express put Indian Railways in hot tea; IRCTC says contractor fined Rs 1 lakh

New Delhi: The railways found itself caught on the wrong side of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) yet again when passengers on Friday reported that tea was being served in paper cups with "Main Bhi Chowkidar" ('I'm also a watchman') written on them.

As the image of the paper cup tweeted by a passenger on New Delhi Kathgodam Shatabdi Express went viral, the railways said its has withdrawn the cup and penalised the contractor.

It has been claimed that tea was served in these cups twice. The advertisement on the cup was by Sankalp Foundation, an NGO.

This issue comes days after the railways was found in violation of the poll code for issuing tickets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures on them. Later, the railways said that it was an "unintentional and inadvertent mistake".

"Reports that tea has been served in cups labelled as "Main Bhi Chowkidar" have been investigated. This was without any prior approval of IRCTC. Explanation has been sought from supervisor/pantry Incharges over dereliction of duty.

"A fine of Rs 1 lakh fine has been imposed on the service provider. A show cause notice has also been served to the service provider for this misconduct," an IRCTC spokesperson said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.