Mahindra produces an inspiring eco-friendly film using a set made of recycled wastepaper

Environmental degradation has been a serious global concern. Up until the 20th century, most of the materials people used were completely natural. However, with the introduction of polymers, synthetics and composites, we have not particularly been kind to the environment. Meanwhile, we have had amongst us a group of saviours, working relentlessly day and night to protect us by keeping the environment clean and green. No, we are not talking about the Avengers or Captain Planet here. This is a tribute to the real heroes of our planet – the trees.

As part of their Rise For Good initiative, Mahindra took inspiration from the world’s Hardest Workers i.e. trees to reinforce its long-term commitment towards the environment with the launch of its digital campaign #RiseAgainstClimateChange.

Further to the success of Project Hariyali, where the Mahindra group planted over 15 million trees since 2007, almost 2.5 trees per second, #RiseAgainstClimateChange seeks to inspire a collective effort of mankind to plant trees to save the planet. With the aim to drive a positive societal change, Mahindra created a film titled ‘The Hardest Worker’. This film recognizes the current concerns of our planet and applauds the trees for their tireless life-long support to us.

The film features various ways in which humans pollute the environment and then introduces the trees as the hardest and most dedicated workers of the planet, doing their job to reverse the ill-effects of those who exploit the world. It emphasizes on how a tree works its entire life to sustain and clean the environment of toxins. Recognizing the hard work of the trees, Mahindra shares the work they have been doing to conserve the environment as part of their greater initiative ‘Rise for Good’ and calls for a collective effort from the people to contribute to the cause.

What inspires most about this initiative is the production of the film itself and the extent of its creativity. The film makes use of newspapers to create shot transitions and scene changes. With a team of 72 craftsmen and paper artists working for over 3600 hours, the film set was made out of 150 kgs. of waste paper, more than 2200 old newspapers and magazines, and more than 30 kgs. of disposed cardboard boxes. While the making of the film was an extremely labour-intensive task, it showcases a beautiful and innovative approach to reach out to the world. Post the production of the film, the material used was shredded and converted into manure, which further helped to plant more trees.

Remember that chapter on pollution in the EVS textbook back in 7th Grade? Well, we did score an easy ‘A’ back then, but what good is that knowledge if we cannot save the planet today. The Avengers can only do so much to protect our planet from external forces, it is upon us to fight the substances that don’t belong to our eco-system and prevent their harmful effects on the planet. Do your bit to make a difference and be a part of the #RiseAgainstClimateChange campaign.

This is a partnered post.