Mahindra launches BS6 Supro Ambulance at Rs 6.94 lakh; first batch delivered to Maharashtra government to aid fight against COVID-19

India FP Trending Jun 16, 2020 15:34:02 IST

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd launched the BS6 Supro Ambulance on Tuesday, with the first batch of the vehicles manufactured for the Maharashtra government. The Supro ambulance has been developed in-house on the Mahindra's Supro van architecture, according to a Hindustan Times report. It is priced at Rs. 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and offers two variants - LX and ZX.

The Supro Ambulance is fitted with all essential equipment, including a foldable stretcher-cum-trolley, medical kit box, provision for an oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher along with internal lighting, flame resistant interiors and an announcement system. As for the exterior, the vehicle comes with AIS 125 certified retro-reflective decals, 75 per cent frosted windows, and a beacon light with a siren.

The Supro Ambulance is driven by Mahindra's DI engine which delivers 47 HP and 100 Nm of torque, according to Times of India. The vehicle comes with a warranty of two years or 60,000 kms.

According to a report, the Supro Ambulance comes with a five-speed manual transmission.

The company says that the compact proportions of the vehicle will help in easy maneuvering on the jam-packed Indian roads and ultimately help in saving lives. The Type B Ambulance can accommodate five attendants apart from the patient and driver.

Mahindra and Mahindra Managing Director Pawan K Goenka tweeted pictures of the Supro Ambulance. He said 12 Mahindra ambulances have been put into service in Mumbai to aid the city's fight against COVID-19.

The Hindustan Times report mentions CEO - Automotive Division at Mahindra and Mahindra Veejay Nakra saying, "We are delighted to partner the Government of Maharashtra in their efforts to fight the pandemic. Nakra added that the launch of Supro Ambulance will support medical caretakers to move people safely and in time.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 15:34:02 IST



