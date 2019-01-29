Mahesh Sharma slams Rahul Gandhi for Goa vacation, claims Narendra Modi didn't take even a single day off

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken a day's leave during his tenure so far, Union Culture minister Mahesh Sharma claimed as he took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for their vacation in Goa.

The Gandhis' trip, described as a "private visit" by the party, came into the public domain when Rachna Fernandes, a local resident, posted a photo of herself with Rahul Gandhi and said she was "awed by his charm and modesty".

In response to a question by reporters on the trip. Sharma said, "Our prime minister has not taken leave even for one day during his four-and-a-half-year tenure. (Whereas) it is a matter of research where these people go when they are on vacation."

Accusing the Congress of double standards, Sharma said the party wants to portray itself as a national party, but it essentially remains a "mother-son party".

"On one hand they say they want to remove corruption and on the other hand have become icons of corruption. On one hand they talk of security of women and on the other behave in this manner," Sharma said, referring to an incident in which former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah was caught on video involved in a verbal spat with a woman during a public interaction in Mysuru.

In the video which has gone viral, the Congress leader is seen snatching the microphone from her and in the process, taking off her dupatta.

The Union minister further alleged that the Congress president was "immature" and that "no one takes him seriously" and said that the opposition party does not want strong governments to be formed in states.

"It is because of this that when these people who talk of gathbandhan (alliance) and mahagathbandhan (grand-alliance), even their so-called allies are not ready to stand with them," said Sharma. "For them the betterment of the family, their party and personal gains are more important than the betterment of the country," he said.

