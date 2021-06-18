Mahesh Navami is observed in the Shukla paksha of Jyeshtha month on the ninth day which is also known as the Navami tithi.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva who is believed to protect and transform the universe, Mahesh Navami is considered to be one of the most auspicious days for Hindu devotees. Mahesh Navami is observed in the Shukla paksha of Jyeshtha month on the ninth day which is also known as the Navami tithi.

The name of this auspicious occasion comes from Shiva’s name as Mahesh is one of the names of Lord Shiva. It is believed that on Mahesh Navami, Lord Shiva had appeared in front of his devotees for the first time.

Mahesh Navami 2021 date and timings

The sacred date is on 19 June this year. Mahesh Navami 2021 is going to start on 18 June at 08:39 pm and will end at 06:45 pm on 19 June.

Mahesh Navami 2021 Puja

On this auspicious occasion, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the goddess of harmony, are worshipped by the Hindu devotees. It is considered favourable to perform Yajnas and Rudrabhishekam on Mahesh Navami. The ritual involves offering milk to Shiva Linga.

Many devotees wake up early in the morning on Mahesh Navami and take a bath before getting dressed for puja. The temple is usually decorated with flowers on this day. Devotees either visit the community temple or pray at the temple in their homes. They pray by chanting mantras.

Mahesh Navami 2021 Significance

The day is significant to people who want to become parents, especially women. It is also an important occasion for the Maheshwari community as it is believed that it was Mahesh Navami when the community came into existence.

Mahesh Navami Legend

According to a legend related to Mahesh Navami, there was a ruler named King Khandelsen. The King was childless and in the hope of becoming a father, he prayed to Lord Shiva. Eventually, he was blessed with a baby who he named Sujansen. Thus, it is believed that people wanting children should pray to Lord Shiva.