MAHE releases MET 2021 hall tickets at manipal.edu; check steps to download here

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has released the hall tickets for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2021. Aspirants can download the admit cards by visiting the official website manipal.edu/entrancetest. They can select the shift timings before downloading the hall ticket.

Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website manipal.edu/entrancetest

Step 2: Now, log in using the application number and password

Step 3: Select the entrance exam timings

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print out

Alternatively, this direct link can be used to access hall tickets: http://mu-otbs.centralindia.cloudapp.azure.com/MUOTBS/Default.aspx

MET 2021 is a common entrance test for admission to the B.Tech, BPharma, and DPharma programmes offered by MAHE, Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMU Sikkim), and Manipal University (MU) Jaipur. After the entrance test, an online BTech Common Counseling Process will be organized for the selected students.

This year, the exam will be held in two phases. The Phase 1 will begin from 16 to 20 April for BTech, BPharma, Dpharma, and postgraduate course MSc Clinical Psychology. While Phase 2 will be held from 9 to 15 June.

Candidates can choose their entrance test city/day/slots in the Online Test Booking System (OTBS) based on the availability of seats. This system is opened 15 days before the commencement of the exam.

The exam duration will be of two hours this year instead of three. There will be 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and numerical-type questions. Out of these, 15 MCQ will be in Mathematics and 10 each in Physics, Chemistry, and English section. Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry will have five numerical-type questions from each category, as noted by NDTV.