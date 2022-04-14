Mahavir Jayanti 2022: All you need to know about rituals and celebrations of Jain festival

The festival marks the birth of Lord Mahavira, the last of the 24 Tirthankaras of Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on 14 April this year.

It is believed that Vardhamana or Lord Mahavira was born on the 13th day in the month of Chaitra. There are two different schools of thought that debate the actual period of Lord Mahavira's birth. While the Digambaras say that Mahavira was born in 615 BC, the Swetambaras believe that he was born in 599 BC. However, both schools of thought agree that Lord Mahavira was born to Trisala and Siddhartha.

Mahavir Jayanti celebrations

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, people from the Jain community, observe a fast and offer prayers. They also visit Jain temples. Processions are carried out with the idol of Lord Mahavira placed in a chariot. During these processions, people also chant religious hymns. People also carry a cradle with Lord Mahavir in his infant form on their heads while singing hymns. Jains also organise mass prayers and engage in charitable works on this pious day.

Mahavir Jayanti rituals

Members of the Jain community reflect on the teachings of Lord Mahavira on this auspicious day, which include love, compassion, forgiveness, restraint, renunciation and non-violence. Many people also start their day with meditation and prayers. Many Jains perform the ritual of bathing a statue of Lord Mahavira in fragrant oils and holy water. People also decorate temples and their homes and adorn Lord Mahavira's idol in new clothes on this day. Families come together in the vicinity of the temple area and discuss the core values and teachings imparted by Lord Mahavira. Many also take an oath to follow Mahavira's teachings and embark on a simple way of life.