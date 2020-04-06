Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Here's how the Jain community observes birth anniversary of 24th Tirthankara

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important days for the Jain community as it is the birth anniversary of the 24th Tirthankara.

Mahavir Jayanti 2020 falls on 6 April and marks his 2,618th birth anniversary. It is celebrated on the 13th day of the Chaitra month.

This year’s Mahavir Jayanti is being celebrated amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to control the transmission of coronavirus.

History and significance

Considered as the founder of Jainism, Lord Mahavir was born in 599 BC at Kshatriyakund in Bihar.

Born to a King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala of the Ikshvaku dynasty, Mahavir was not content with his luxurious life. At the age of 30, gave up his throne and family life to seek the truth.

He led an ascetic life and practised rigorous penance for attaining 'Kevala Jnana' or omniscience.

Principles of Mahavir

Lord Mahavir suggested some principles to live a righteous life.

Non-violence

Truthfulness

Don’t possess things that aren’t yours

Chastity

No attachment to material things

How Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated

On this auspicious day, Jains offer prayers to Lord Mahavir and keep a fast. They visit Mahavir temples, hold mass prayers and meditate. Jains eat simple foods, prepared with vegetables without onion and garlic.

At some places, processions are carried out on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. This year, in view of the coronavirus lockdown such events won’t take place.

