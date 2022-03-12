Mahatma Gandhi's Salt March: Here's everything you need to know about historic event

The 24-day long march, which was based on Gandhi’s principle of satyagraha, marked the start of the Civil Disobedience Movement in India.

On 12 March 1930, Mahatma Gandhi embarked on the historic Salt March. Also known as the Dandi March or Salt Satyagraha, the march was undertaken as a non-violent protest against the oppressive salt tax enacted by the British government. Gandhi undertook the march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi village in Gujarat.

The 24-day long march, which was based on Gandhi’s principle of satyagraha, marked the start of the Civil Disobedience Movement in India.

On the 92nd anniversary of the Dandi March, here’s all you need to know about the historic event: